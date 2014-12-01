IBM signs multi-billion dollar 10-year IT deal with ABN Amro

AMSTERDAM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - IBM has signed a 10-year, multi-billion dollar deal to provide computer infrastructure services to Dutch bank ABN Amro running on its cloud systems, the U.S. information technology firm said on Monday.

The deal comes as IBM is trying to gain momentum in the market for Internet-delivered computing services, known as cloud computing. IBM will provide fully managed services for mainframe computers, servers, storage and end-user computing as well as a help desk and other technical support.

Last month, the bank announced it would cut staffing at its branch network and invest in improved online banking services as customers increasingly managed their finances online.