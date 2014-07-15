IBM to offer iPads and iPhones for business users

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp will partner exclusively with Apple Inc to sell iPhones and iPads loaded with applications geared at enterprise clients, the company announced on Tuesday, just two days before releasing its second quarter earnings.

The apps will target industry specific issues in retail, healthcare, banking, travel, transportation and telecommunications and will be available this fall, IBM said on Tuesday. (Reporting By Marina Lopes; Editing by Diane Craft)