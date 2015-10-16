IBM allows Chinese Government to review source code - WSJ

Oct 16 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp has agreed to let China review some product source code in a secure room, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people briefed on the practice.

It was not clear which products IBM was allowing reviews of or how much time officials of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology can spend looking at the code, the WSJ report said. (on.wsj.com/1PlKBoR)

IBM did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru)