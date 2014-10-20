FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBM to pay Globalfoundries $1.5 bln to take chip unit off its hands -WSJ
#Market News
October 20, 2014 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

IBM to pay Globalfoundries $1.5 bln to take chip unit off its hands -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - IBM Corp has agreed to hive off its loss-making semiconductor unit to contract-chipmaker Globalfoundries Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

IBM will pay Globalfoundries $1.5 billion to take the chip operations off its hands, WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1ur3OX4)

IBM issued an advisory on Sunday saying it would make a “major business announcement” on Monday.

Talks between IBM and Globalfoundries has been going on for a while.

IBM is also scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on Monday.

Representatives at IBM and Globalfoundries were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

