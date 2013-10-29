FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IBM OKs another $15 bln for share buybacks
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

IBM OKs another $15 bln for share buybacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - IBM has approved another $15 billion for share buybacks on top of about $5.6 billion set aside previously and left over from an earlier authorization, helping its shares gain 2 percent on Tuesday.

The latest authorization takes the total set aside for its stock repurchase program to $20.6 billion, to be executed at the company’s discretion. It said it expects to request additional funds at its October 2014 board meeting.

International Business Machines Corp also said in a statement it will pay a regular quarterly dividend of 95 cents a share on Dec. 10 to holders of record as of Nov. 8.

Shares of Big Blue were up 2 percent at $180.90 at midday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.