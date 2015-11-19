FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union says IBM Germany considering up to 3,000 layoffs -report
November 19, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Union says IBM Germany considering up to 3,000 layoffs -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - IBM is considering laying off up to 3,000 German employees, or 18 percent of its staff in the country over the next two years, business magazine Wirschafts Woche reported on Thursday, quoting a union leader on the company’s supervisory board.

An IBM spokesman declined to comment on what he said were “rumours and speculation”.

The Verdi service union believes 2,500 of the potential layoffs were relatively fixed in the company’s plans, with 500 more possible if business conditions deteriorate, the magazine quoted Bert Stach, the union leader responsible for Verdi at IBM and a member of the supervisory board of IBM Germany, as saying.

Wirtschafts Woche said 1,000 to 1,200 jobs are expected to be lost in the consulting and services divisions of IBM. Whether the job cuts would involve voluntary redundancies or lead to compulsory redundancies remains an open question, it said. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; editing by Susan Thomas)

