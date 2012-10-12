UPDATE 1-IBM books $160 mln pension-related fee in third quarter

Oct 12 (Reuters) - International Business Machines said it was booking a pension-related fee in its third quarter of $160 million due to a ruling by the high court in London in a legal dispute over retirement terms at its UK business.

IBM said in a statement on Friday that the charges would not affect the company’s operating reported results for the third quarter of 2012.

The court decided that terms set in 1983 should be modified to allow some current IBM UK employees who are members of a specific plan to retire from the age of 60 instead of 63 without reduction of their defined benefit pension, the company said.

It said IBM UK was considering an appeal.

IBM is scheduled to report on its third quarter financial results on Oct 16.