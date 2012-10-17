Brokerages cut IBM's ratings on revenue troubles

* Societe Generale, Janney Capital cut ratings on IBM

* BMO cuts price target to $218 from $222

* Shares down 4 percent premarket

Oct 17 (Reuters) - IBM Corp’s fifth consecutive quarterly revenue miss prompted at least two brokerages to cut their ratings on the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM, considered a bellwether for the global enterprise IT sector, were down 4 percent at $202.50 before the bell on Wednesday.

International Business Machines Corp’s third-quarter revenue missed estimates as customers put off spending on big ticket items and also due to a stronger dollar.

Sluggish spending environment in North America is a concern because the deceleration seems to be gathering pace, Societe Generale analyst Richard Nguyen said. Revenue from the Americas, which accounts for 42 percent of total revenue, fell 4 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Nguyen cut his rating on the stock to “sell” from “hold”.

Several other large countries also disappointed in the quarter, with Mexico and Australia “both down double digits,” the company said on a conference call on Tuesday.

IBM’s results face headwinds in the short term from more than just macro factors as its business services revenue -- 18 percent of total revenue -- has declined in the last three quarters despite stable demand from Japan, one of its major overseas markets, Janney Capital Markets analyst Joseph Foresi wrote in a note.

He lowered his rating on the stock to “neutral” from “buy”.

Services revenue growth remains challenged and management’s commentary around future growth was fairly subdued, Robert W. Baird & Co said in a note.

J.P. Morgan Securities analyst John DiFucci said “IBM’s ... lackluster growth are a cautionary sign for business momentum in the software sector, especially given management’s comments around a weak September and slipped deals.”

IBM’s roadmap to achieve a profit of $20 per share for financial year 2015 depends much on cost cuts and share buyback programs, rather than revenue growth, BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman said. The company reported a profit of $13.44 per share for 2011.

However, Credit Suisse said IBM’s transition to higher-value services, increased operational efficiency and targeted M&A should allow for a steady march to $20 per share in earnings, if not more.

The company has shifted its focus to higher-margin software and services from tech products.

UBS Investment Research raiseed its price target on the stock to $210 from $203.