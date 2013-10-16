IBM third-quarter EPS beats Street, revenue misses

Oct 16 (Reuters) - IBM, the world’s largest technology services company, reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates but it missed revenue expectations.

International Business Machines Corp said on Wednesday its quarterly net income rose 6 percent to $4.0 billion, or $3.99 a share on a non-GAAP basis from $3.62 a year earlier, above estimates of $3.96 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue dropped 4 percent to $23.7 billion below average analysts expectations of $24.74 billion.

IBM shares slid 5.2 percent in after-hours trade.