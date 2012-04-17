FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBM's first-quarter earnings beat estimates
April 17, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

IBM's first-quarter earnings beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - IBM posted first-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion and net earnings of $3.1 billion as the technology and consulting company benefited from strong demand for software services.

International Business Machines, which has been shifting its focus from hardware to higher-margin services and software over the past decade, said on Tuesday that earnings per share, excluding items, was $2.78 -- beating average analysts’ earnings per share estimates of $2.65 and in line with revenue expectations of $24.78 billion.

