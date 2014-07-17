RPT-IBM beats revenue estimates as company focuses on big data, cloud

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp reported higher than expected quarterly revenue, as it continued to divest low performing sectors and shift to higher-end businesses such as big data, cloud computing, and security and mobile services.

Total revenue fell 2 percent to $24.4 billion in the second quarter, above analysts’ average estimate of $24.1 billion.

The world’s largest technology services company’s net profit rose to $4.1 billion, or $4.12 per share, from $3.2 billion, or $2.91 per share, a year earlier.