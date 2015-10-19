FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBM revenue falls for 14th straight quarter
October 19, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

IBM revenue falls for 14th straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp’s revenue fell for the 14th straight quarter, hurt by a strong dollar and as the company sold certain low-margin businesses.

IBM’s net income from continuing operations fell to $2.96 billion, or $3.02 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.46 billion, or $3.46 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 13.9 percent to $19.28 billion. Revenue adjusted for currency and divestitures fell 1 percent. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

