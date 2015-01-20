FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IBM fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 20, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

IBM fourth-quarter profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, helped by increasing demand for its fast-growing cloud business.

Net income fell to $5.48 billion, or $5.51 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $6.19 billion, or $5.73 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $5.81 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $5.41 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The world’s largest technology services company’s total revenue fell nearly 12 percent to $24.11 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.