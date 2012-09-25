FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEO Rometty succeeds Palmisano on IBM's board
September 25, 2012 / 9:00 PM / 5 years ago

CEO Rometty succeeds Palmisano on IBM's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp Chief Executive Virginia Rometty will take over from Sam Palmisano as chairman of the board in October, adding the title after less than a year as CEO.

The 55-year-old Rometty becomes president, chief executive and chairman of the board of a venerable company still lauded on Wall Street for consistently delivering on promises to investors.

Palmisano, who since 2002 has helmed Big Blue and speeded its transformation from a low-margin maker of personal computers and printers into a services and software company, becomes Senior Advisor until he retires at the end of 2012.

