FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Synnex buys IBM's customer care BPO services business for $505 mln
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2013 / 9:47 PM / in 4 years

Synnex buys IBM's customer care BPO services business for $505 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hardware distributor Synnex Corp will acquire IBM Corp’s worldwide customer care business process outsourcing operations for $505 million.

Shares in Synnex, which said it expects third-quarter revenue at the high end of its forecast, rose 8.4 percent in after-market trade.

The acquisition is likely to add about $120 million to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and about 55 cents in earnings per share, excluding one-time charges and integration costs, in the first year after closing, Synnex said in a statement.

The IBM operations will be combined with Concentrix, Synnex’s global business services division.

Synnex will pay IBM about $430 million in cash and $75 million in stock and also enter into a multi-year agreement, the companies said.

Synnex said its revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 31 would be at the high end of its prior forecast of $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.70 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fremont, California-based Synnex’s shares closed at $47.97 while IBM closed at $186.6 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.