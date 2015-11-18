International Bank of Qatar sets IPTs for 5-yr dollar bond - leads

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - International Bank of Qatar (IBQ) has opened books for a debut U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue, which it expects to price as early as Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

Initial price thoughts for the five-year bond have been set in the area of 200 basis points over midswaps, the document showed.

The Regulation S Senior offer would come under the A2/A+ rated IBQ’s $2 billion euro medium-term note programme.

Citigroup, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint lead managers for the transaction.