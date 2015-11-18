FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International Bank of Qatar sets IPTs for 5-yr dollar bond - leads
November 18, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

International Bank of Qatar sets IPTs for 5-yr dollar bond - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - International Bank of Qatar (IBQ) has opened books for a debut U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue, which it expects to price as early as Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

Initial price thoughts for the five-year bond have been set in the area of 200 basis points over midswaps, the document showed.

The Regulation S Senior offer would come under the A2/A+ rated IBQ’s $2 billion euro medium-term note programme.

Citigroup, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint lead managers for the transaction.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Tom Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
