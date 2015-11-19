FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International Bank of Qatar sets final guidance for debut dollar bond - leads
November 19, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

International Bank of Qatar sets final guidance for debut dollar bond - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - International Bank of Qatar (IBQ) has set final guidance for a debut U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue, which it expects to price later on Thursday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The lender has set final guidance at 200 basis points over midswaps, the document showed, after setting initial price thoughts in the area of 200 basis points over midswaps on Wednesday.

The Regulation S Senior offer would come under the A2/A+ rated IBQ’s $2 billion euro medium-term note programme.

IBQ order books will go subject at 0930 GMT, the document showed, without specifying the size of the bond.

Citigroup, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint lead managers for the transaction.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan

