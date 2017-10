DUBLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - IBRC * Irish bank resolution corporation (IBRC) says makes H1 loss of 724 million

after total provisions of 1.09 billion EUR * Ibrc says excluding promissory notes and government bonds, reduced total

assets to 21.9 billion EUR at end-June from 25.3 billion at end-2011 * Ibrc says final net asset position remains subject to material uncertainty