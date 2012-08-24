UPDATE 1-IBRC cuts assets by 5 pct, says outlook 'challenging'

* Vehicle winding down failed lenders lowers assets to 22 bln euros

* IBRC chairman says environment “very challenging”

* Bank’s funding at the centre of Irish bank bailout talks

DUBLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) reduced its assets by 5 percent in the six months to June as it continued to work out the loan books of two of Ireland’s failed lenders in what it described as “very challenging” conditions.

Formed last year, IBRC merged nationalised Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society, the lenders most closely associated with the casino-style practices that obliterated the local banking sector and pushed Ireland into a bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

Charged with winding down their combined loan books by 2020, IBRC said it had reduced its total assets to 53.2 billion euros ($66.94 billion) from 56 billion at the end of 2011, driven primarily by a 2.1 billion reduction in customer loans.

When Irish government bonds and 28 billion euros of high interest IOUs that the government has pledged to pay over time to prop up the bank are excluded, total assets left to be worked out stood at 21.9 billion euros at the end of June.

The bank, which managed to sell most of its U.S. loan book in a multi-billion dollar deal this year, also said activity levels had fallen in the UK.

“The prevailing uncertainty in Europe, a lack of bank funding and weak commercial and residential property markets in Ireland and the UK all mean that the market environment in which the bank operates will be very challenging for the foreseeable future,” the bank’s chairman Alan Dukes said in a statement.

IBRC recorded a loss of 724 million euros after it booked further impairments of 1.09 billion euros. Anglo alone posted a full-year loss of 17.65 billion euros in 2010, a record for an Irish corporate.

The bank’s chief executive said in March that he still thought Anglo’s final cost to the state would be 25 billion to 28 billion euros, less than the 29 billion pumped in.

Irish Nationwide, a much smaller lender that Anglo, has cost the state 5.4 billion euros.

The majority of capital used to prop up the two lenders - high interest IOUs known as promissory notes - are at the centre of talks with fellow euro zone members on how to improve Ireland’s expensive bank bailout.

The promissory notes are largely used to repay emergency funding from the country’s central bank.

IBRC said it had 42.3 billion euros of funding from central banks and monetary authorities, little changed from 42.2 billion at the end of last year.