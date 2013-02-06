FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOARD OF FORMER ANGLO IRISH BANK 'LIQUIDATED' - Chairman
February 6, 2013 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

BOARD OF FORMER ANGLO IRISH BANK 'LIQUIDATED' - Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The board of the former Anglo Irish Bank, now known as IBRC, is “liquidated as of now”, its chairman Alan Dukes told Reuters on Wednesday evening.

Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that Ireland was preparing to liquidate IBRC as part of its bid to reduce the burden of the bank’s 30 billion euro ($40.61 billion)bailout.

“The board is liquidated as of now, the functions of the board are being taken over by KPMG,” Dukes, a former Irish government minister, said.

KMPG’s Padraic Monaghan has been given responsibility for running IBRC’s board, but has not been appointed liquidator, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Staff at IBRC were informed of KPMG’s appointment by email Wednesday evening. A liquidator is expected to be appointed imminently.

