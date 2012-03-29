FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBRC says talks on tracker mortgages at early stage
March 29, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 6 years ago

IBRC says talks on tracker mortgages at early stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - Irish Bank Resolution Corporation said on Thursday it understood the government was still at a very early stage in talks with its EU/IMF lenders on moving other banks’ non-core assets to the state-owned lender.

The government wants to shift the burden of loss-making mortgages from some of its other banks, and its international lenders are preparing a technical paper on how do so.

“If this did happen, and it is not certain that it would, these would include residential mortgages in the whole,” IBRC chief executive Mike Aynsley said.

His comment confirmed for the first time that IBRC, a vehicle winding down two of Ireland’s failed lenders, was in talks with the government on buying non-core assets.

