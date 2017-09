Oct 27 (Reuters) - IBS Group Holding Ltd :

* Says trading in IBS Group GDRs on Frankfurt stock exchange will be suspended as from October 29, 2014

* Says IBS Group GDRs are expected to be delisted from Frankfurt stock exchange on or around Nov. 7, 2014 as a result of cancellation of IBS Group GDRs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: