BRIEF-IBS Group Holding says GDRs to be cancelled and delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange expected

Nov 6 (Reuters) - IBS Group Holding Ltd

* Announces sanctioning of scheme of arrangement relating to an exchange of shares and GDRs in IBS Group Holding for shares in Luxoft Holding, Inc by holders of scheme securities

* Says scheme of arrangement was sanctioned by Isle of Man High Court of Justice at 2.00 P.M. on Nov. 6

* Says court order sanctioning scheme of arrangement is expected to become effective on Nov. 7 with registration with Isle of Man Registrar of Companies

* Says IBS Group GDRs are expected to be cancelled on or around Nov. 7; a delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to occur shortly thereafter