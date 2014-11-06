FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IBS Group Holding says GDRs to be cancelled and delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange expected
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IBS Group Holding says GDRs to be cancelled and delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - IBS Group Holding Ltd

* Announces sanctioning of scheme of arrangement relating to an exchange of shares and GDRs in IBS Group Holding for shares in Luxoft Holding, Inc by holders of scheme securities

* Says scheme of arrangement was sanctioned by Isle of Man High Court of Justice at 2.00 P.M. on Nov. 6

* Says court order sanctioning scheme of arrangement is expected to become effective on Nov. 7 with registration with Isle of Man Registrar of Companies

* Says IBS Group GDRs are expected to be cancelled on or around Nov. 7; a delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to occur shortly thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.