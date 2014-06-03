FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IBS Group notes 3.8pct revenue increase for fy 2013/2014
June 3, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IBS Group notes 3.8pct revenue increase for fy 2013/2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - IBS Group Holdings Ltd: * reports operating results for the quarter and full year ended March

31, 2014 * says FY 2014 revenues amounted to $903.6 million, an increase of 3.8pct y-o-y * says Q4 revenues amounted to $236.7 million versus $198.4 million year ago * CEO: ”we have noticed a significant

transformation of the demand for corporate solutions on the Russian it

market” * says market factors forced company to begin

deep reorganization of it services segment aimed at cost cutting * says it anticipates reorganization to take

from 12 to 24 months to complete * revenues from russian operations at $521.2 million in FY 2014,

down 10 percent y-o-y, affected by declining revenue of it services segment * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage [IBSGQ.DE IBSGq.DE]

