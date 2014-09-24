FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IC Companys appoints Henrik Heideby Chairman
September 24, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - IC Companys A/S

* Says after Annual General Meeting held on Sept. 24 the Board of Directors appointed Henrik Heideby as Chairman of the Board

* Says Niels Martinsen and Anders Colding Friis were appointed as Deputy Chairmen

* Says proposed amendment of the Company name from IC Companys A/S to IC Group A/S as well as registration of the secondary name IC Companys A/S was adopted Source text: bit.ly/1mQuPWQ Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

