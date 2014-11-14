BRIEF-IC Companys Q1 2014/2015 revenue up to DKK 827.7 million

Nov 14 (Reuters) - IC Companys A/S

* Says outlook for 2014/15 unchanged

* Q1 operating profit came to 141 million Danish crowns, an increase of 3 million crowns compared to the same period last financial year

* Q1 2014/2015 revenue 827.7 million crowns versus 817.5 million crowns

* Says it is further expected that in the financial year 2014/15, all premium brands of the group will increase ebit and that the group’s non-core business will maintain its current earnings level

* Says for the group as a whole, in 2014/15 EBIT will be negatively affected by capacity costs so far covered by the divested mid-market division

* Says since the group's premium brands - Tiger of Sweden and by Malene Birger in particular - are expected to continue the positive development in 2013/14, the group expects total revenue to increase in the financial year 2014/15 Source text: bit.ly/1sLYLzv