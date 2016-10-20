FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Mexican builder ICA says CEO Zarate has died
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 4:35 AM / 10 months ago

Mexican builder ICA says CEO Zarate has died

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican construction firm ICA said on Wednesday its experienced Chief Executive Officer Luis Zarate has died, dealing a fresh blow to the company as it seeks to battle its way out of a heavy debt load.

Two people familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Zarate had been suffering from cancer.

Appointed in February, Zarate replaced Alonso Quintana Kawage who left his post as part of a wider restructuring strategy aimed at regaining investor confidence after ICA's steep slump into debt and a cash crunch.

Zarate spent over 40 years working with ICA in a variety of roles, the company said in a statement.

ICA, which has not posted a profit since 2013 and has defaulted on multimillion-dollar debt payments, lost 3.36 billion pesos ($182 million) in the April-June period. ($1 = 18.4640 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.