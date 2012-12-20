FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's ICA receives $342 million for turbine at dam project
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 5 years

Mexico's ICA receives $342 million for turbine at dam project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexican construction and infrastructure company ICA said on Thursday it had received $342 million from the government-run federal electricity commission after delivering a second turbine for the La Yesca dam project.

ICA said it has received an aggregate of $1.04 billion in total payments relating to the project, which it used to pay debt.

ICA’s Mexico-traded shares gained 2.75 percent on Thursday to close at 33.26 pesos, while its stock in New York rose $0.31 to $10.44.

