Mexico's ICA receives $342 million for turbine at dam project

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexican construction and infrastructure company ICA said on Thursday it had received $342 million from the government-run federal electricity commission after delivering a second turbine for the La Yesca dam project.

ICA said it has received an aggregate of $1.04 billion in total payments relating to the project, which it used to pay debt.

ICA’s Mexico-traded shares gained 2.75 percent on Thursday to close at 33.26 pesos, while its stock in New York rose $0.31 to $10.44.