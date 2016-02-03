FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico airport operator says loan collateral shares sold via Deutsche Bank
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico airport operator says loan collateral shares sold via Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator OMA said on Tuesday it had sold more than 33 million shares that had been pledged as collateral under a credit agreement between a subsidiary of embattled construction firm ICA and Germany’s Deutsche Bank.

OMA said in a statement that the sale of 33,162,600 Series B shares, more than 8 percent of the company’s shares, was carried out by Deutsche Bank’s brokerage.

Last week, Reuters reported that ICA subsidiary Aeroinvest, which holds ICA’s valuable OMA stake, filed a criminal complaint against employees of Deutsche Bank in a bid to prevent the bank from seizing the collateral for a now-defaulted loan to the construction firm.

ICA defaulted in December after a crash in the peso made its hefty dollar-denominated debt load more expensive.

The company, known for leading major infrastructure projects from airports to highways to dams, has also suffered longer-term pressures as it won fewer contracts.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Peter Cooney

