ICA Fluor wins $110 mln gas compression contract from Pemex
September 20, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

ICA Fluor wins $110 mln gas compression contract from Pemex

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - ICA Fluor, a joint venture between Mexican construction company ICA and U.S. engineering firm Fluor Corp, has won a contract to build a gas compression system at Mexico’s Gulf coast port of Dos Bocas, ICA said on Thursday.

An official with ICA investor relations told Reuters the value of the contract, awarded by Mexican oil and gas company Pemex, is about $110 million.

Fluor’s participation in the project is valued at $54 million, which the company will book in the third quarter of this year, according to statements put out by both companies.

ICA Fluor will be responsible for building the compression system as well as connecting it to a 36-inch gas pipeline that transports natural gas and crude oil from an offshore platform 77 kilometers off the coast in the Bay of Campeche.

Construction is expected to conclude by the second quarter of 2015.

