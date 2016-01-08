FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's OMA says 27.8 mln shares sold linked to ICA swap
January 8, 2016 / 11:40 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's OMA says 27.8 mln shares sold linked to ICA swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMA) said on Friday that Banco Santander’s Mexico unit had sold almost 7 percent of the shares in the company.

OMA said Santander sold 27,795,120 “series B” shares, 6.95 percent of the shares, which were part of an equity swap with a subsidiary of ICA, Mexico’s largest construction company which is in default on debt payments.

Banco Santander Mexico said in a separate statement that it ended an equity swap early on behalf of a shareholder in OMA. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Chris Reese)

