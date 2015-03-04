FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Norway food retailer Coop wins permission to buy Ica stores
March 4, 2015

CORRECTED-Norway food retailer Coop wins permission to buy Ica stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects lead to make clear all stores are in Norway)

OSLO, March 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian food retailer Coop has won approval for its planned acquisition of competitor Ica’s 550 stores in Norway, the Norwegian Competition Authority said on Wednesday.

The deal was approved after Coop promised to sell 93 of its stores to other retailers, the authority added.

Ica struck a deal last year to sell its Norwegian stores to Coop for 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($330.22 million). (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

