Norway food retailer Coop plans store sales to win Ica approval
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 12, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Norway food retailer Coop plans store sales to win Ica approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian food retailer Coop has offered to sell stores in 102 local markets in order to win permission for the planned acquisition of competitor Ica’s stores in Norway, the Norwegian Competition Authority said on Thursday.

Ica struck a deal last year to sell its 550 Norwegian stores to Coop for 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($330.22 million).

The competition authority said it now plans to rule on whether or not to allow the deal by March 4. ($1 = 8.4792 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

