UPDATE 1-ICA Gruppen Q3 beats forecast, increasing focus on ready meals

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swedish supermarket group ICA Gruppen posted a slightly bigger third-quarter profit than forecast on Wednesday and said it was increasing focus on ready meals in its grocery stores.

* Q3 EBIT before non-recurring items SEK 1.38 bln SEK ($153.26 mln) vs year-ago 1.32 bln and Reuters poll fcast 1.35 bln

* Says ICA stores' market share up slightly in Q3

* Says "in Sweden we saw clearly lower food price inflation and a significantly lower rate of growth in the market during the summer. Most of our businesses are showing improved earnings and have stable or growing margins. We are pleased with this, especially in view of the slightly higher level of costs we have in many parts of the group for ongoing future investments."

* Says market changing fast with new rivals, offerings, demands

* Says working intensively across a broad front throughout ICA Gruppen "to ensure that we get things right in this development regardless of whether it pertains to new store formats, digital solutions, loyalty programmes, the product range, or offerings that give customers value for money"

* CEO Per Stromberg to Reuters: ready meal solutions increasingly important part of ICA stores offering, is increasing focus on growing ready meal sales, online sales

* CEO: ICA stores' Q3 online sales +47 pct yr/yr

* CEO: in the nearly 200 ICA stores offering online in Q3, online accounted for 1.6-1.7 pct of sales on average

* In a few stores, online accounts for towards 10 pct of sales

* CEO: expects around 350 ICA stores to offer online by 2020

* CEO: work to solve ICA Sweden logistics problems "going the right direction", back to full efficiency end-2017

* CEO: sees room to make acquisitions in the Baltic countries

* ICA spokesman: rebranding in Estonia of 35 Saastumarket stores to Rimi, closing of the 8 remaining Saastumarket stores to be finalised by end-2017, cost about 4.5 mln eur

* Swedish grocery supermarket chain ICA Sweden accounts for the bulk of ICA Gruppen's sales. The group's operations also include a pharmacy chain, a home textiles chain, a bank, real estate and Baltic grocery chain Rimi.

