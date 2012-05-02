FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's ICA 1st-qtr net jumps 174 percent
May 2, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's ICA 1st-qtr net jumps 174 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Net income up 174 pct in 1st-qtr

* 1 bln peso FX hedge windfall lifts profits

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexican construction firm ICA said on Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit rose 174 percent on currency market bets and higher sales.

Net income rose to 821 million pesos ($64 million) from 299 million in the same quarter of 2011, helped by a 1 billion peso pay out on foreign exchange positions.

Revenues rose to 12.038 billion pesos, up from 8.397 billion pesos in the first quarter last year, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange. ICA sees sales rising between 11 and 14 percent in 2012.

