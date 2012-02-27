FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's ICA posts 4rd-qtr profit jump
February 27, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's ICA posts 4rd-qtr profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican construction company ICA posted on Monday a fourth-quarter net profit jump of 81 percent from a year before, driven by strong sales.

ICA earned 127 million pesos ($9 million) in the October-December period, compared with 70 million pesos in the same quarter of 2010.

The company, which builds roads and dams alike, had quarterly revenues of 12.8 billion pesos in the fourth quarter, up from 9 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

ICA and partner Fluor Corp recently won a $135 million design contract for a new refinery from giant Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex

ICA shares dropped 1.82 percent to 24.75 pesos in early dealings on Monday

