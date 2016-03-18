FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican construction firm ICA pays debt with OMA shares
March 18, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Mexican construction firm ICA pays debt with OMA shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Mexican construction company ICA said on Friday that it had paid a debt of 600 million Mexican pesos ($35 million) to financial firm Arrendadora Value with shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte, an airport operator known as OMA.

ICA said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that it had sold more than 6.8 million OMA shares that were collateral for the loan. It still holds a stake in OMA.

ICA is trying to restructure a hefty debt load outside of court, but it has readied a bankruptcy protection filing in case it fails, sources told Reuters last week.

$1 = 17.2321 Mexican pesos Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

