MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican construction company ICA said on Monday it lost 149.13 million pesos ($11.5 million) in the second-quarter of 2014, but the result was down 70 percent compared to the loss reported in the same period a year earlier.

The company lost 500.9 million pesos in the second quarter of 2013.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of 9.06 billion pesos ($698 million).