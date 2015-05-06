Food retailer Ica's Q1 core profit lags forecasts

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Swedish food retailer Ica posted a smaller than expected rise in first-quarter core operating profit on Wednesday and said it gained market share in all of its markets during the quarter.

Operating profit excluding non-recurring items rose to 775 million Swedish crowns ($93.23 million) in the quarter from 669 million a year ago. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll was for 814 million.

In 2015 the company plans to open an additional 15-20 stores in the Baltic countries, Ica said in the report.