UPDATE 2-Mexican construction company ICA reports 3rd-qtr loss
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Mexican construction company ICA reports 3rd-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on financial costs)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexican construction company ICA on Friday reported a third-quarter loss, hurt by a sharp increase in financial costs that offset higher revenue.

The company reported a loss of 769 million pesos ($57 million), compared to a profit of 241 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

ICA paid more to service its debt in the June-September period this year. The company had financial costs of 2.279 billion pesos compared to 553 million pesos a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13 percent to 8.752 billion pesos, mostly due to a pickup in traffic through ICA’s highway and airport concessions. Construction revenue rose just 2 percent.

ICA shares closed up 0.91 percent at 23.27 pesos in trading before the results.

$1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
