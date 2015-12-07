FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's ICA shares briefly fall nearly 10 pct
December 7, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's ICA shares briefly fall nearly 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican construction firm ICA continued their slide for a second week, briefly falling nearly 10 percent in early trading on Monday before paring losses.

ICA was down 6.6 percent in volatile trading to 3.71 pesos at 9 a.m. local time, a week after the firm announced it would take a 30-day grace period on some bonds after failing to pay a $31 million coupon.

The news prompted both Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s ratings agencies to downgrade ICA’s debt rating further down the junk category last week, citing a high probability the company wouldn’t make the payment within the 30 days.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Miguel Gutierrez

