Mexico's ICA says has reached deal linked in homebuilding unit
#Market News
January 13, 2016

Mexico's ICA says has reached deal linked in homebuilding unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - ICA, Mexico’s biggest construction company, has reached a deal with an unnamed investor related to its homebuilding business, ViveICA, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The company, which is in default on its debt payments, did not give details about the transaction but said it will not generate cash flow for ICA and will provide working capital instead.

ICA sharpened its focus on asset sales this year, and has said it plans to draw up an initial restructuring plan by mid-February. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

