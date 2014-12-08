RPT-BRIEF-Icade launches buy back of convertible bonds

(Repeats without changes to attach to corrected alerts)

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Announces intention to buy back all or part of convertible bonds in cash and/or in new shares due January 1, 2017

* Says Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking will act as an intermediary

* Proposed buy back is expected to start on Monday and run until end of trading on December 9, 2014 but may be terminated early without notice

* Says number of outstanding 2017 bonds is 940,641