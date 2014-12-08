FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BRIEF-Icade launches buy back of convertible bonds
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 8, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Icade launches buy back of convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to attach to corrected alerts)

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Announces intention to buy back all or part of convertible bonds in cash and/or in new shares due January 1, 2017

* Says Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking will act as an intermediary

* Proposed buy back is expected to start on Monday and run until end of trading on December 9, 2014 but may be terminated early without notice

* Says number of outstanding 2017 bonds is 940,641 Source text: bit.ly/1G6vBEi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.