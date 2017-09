Oct 23 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Says 9-month revenue is 1.12 billion euros, up 12.3 percent

* Says 9-month rental income is 415.5 million euros, up 0.2 percent

* Says Property Investment division's 9-month results allow to maintain company guidance of FY stable property investment EPRA earnings