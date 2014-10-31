FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-British Airways owner IAG upgrades outlook after Q3 profit jumps
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 31, 2014 / 7:19 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-British Airways owner IAG upgrades outlook after Q3 profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text)

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group reported a 30 percent jump in third-quarter profit and upgraded its forecast for the year, reassuring investors after the British Airways-owner’s strike-hit rivals cut their guidance.

IAG’s operating profit before exceptional items for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at 900 million euros, compared to the 690 million euros it made in the year-earlier period, and beating analyst expectations of 879 million euros.

The company said it now expected to improve this year’s operating profit by between 550 million euros to 600 million euros on the 770 million euros it made last year, upping previous guidance for an increase of at least 500 million euros.

IAG also operates the Iberia and low-cost Vueling airlines in Spain. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.