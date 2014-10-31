RPT-British Airways owner IAG upgrades outlook after Q3 profit jumps

(Repeats with no change to text)

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group reported a 30 percent jump in third-quarter profit and upgraded its forecast for the year, reassuring investors after the British Airways-owner’s strike-hit rivals cut their guidance.

IAG’s operating profit before exceptional items for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at 900 million euros, compared to the 690 million euros it made in the year-earlier period, and beating analyst expectations of 879 million euros.

The company said it now expected to improve this year’s operating profit by between 550 million euros to 600 million euros on the 770 million euros it made last year, upping previous guidance for an increase of at least 500 million euros.

IAG also operates the Iberia and low-cost Vueling airlines in Spain.