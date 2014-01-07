FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

ICAG's December traffic rises on strong BA performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group , the parent company of British Airways and Iberia, on Tuesday posted a 3.6 percent rise in December traffic, helped by a strong performance at BA.

Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose by 3.6 percent on a pro-forma basis but including Veuling, the Spanish budget airline the group bought in April, it was up by 10.6 percent compared with last year.

Shares in ICAG rose 2.8 percent in afternoon trading following the release of the December traffic figures.

British Airways’ December traffic was up 6.9 percent, outperforming Iberia where difficult economic conditions in Spain have hit operations. Iberia’s December traffic fell 11.4 percent.

IAG said its first and business-class travel - the most profitable part of its passenger business - rose 7.3 percent compared to the same month in 2012.

The company said underlying market conditions remained unchanged from its third quarter results published in October.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
