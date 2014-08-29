FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ica to sell Forma to Egmont
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 29, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ica to sell Forma to Egmont

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ica : * To sell forma with publications that include Icakuriren and Hus & Hem, to the Danish media company Egmont * the divestment of Forma is not expected to generate any earnings impact for ICA Gruppen * In a separate deal, the trade magazines Icanyheter and Market will be sold to ICA-handlarnas Förbund * The enterprise value for the magazines market and icanyheter, to be acquired

by Ica-handlarnas förbund, amounts to approximately SEK 20 million * Says the divestment process for cervera will be initiated during autumn 2014 * Forma Publishing Group had sales totalling SEK 242 million in the period July 2013-June 2014 and posted an operating profit excluding non-recurring items of SEK 16 million for the twelve months period Link to press release: here

