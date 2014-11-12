Sweden's ICA to buy pharmacy chain Apotek Hjartat for 5.7 bln SEK

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Swedish retailer ICA Gruppen is buying pharmacy group Apotek Hjartat from private equity firm Altor for 5.7 billion Swedish crowns ($770 million) on a cash and debt-free basis.

ICA, which already runs pharmacy chain Cura, will finance the acquisition through a combination of available cash and existing credit facilities, it said on Wednesday.

The combination of Cura and Apotek Hjartat will be the second-largest pharmacy chain on the Swedish market, ICA said, with annual sales of about 11 billion crowns and a market share of around 30 percent.

The company said it expects a combined annual positive impact of 80 million crowns by 2019 from the acquisition, consisting of cost savings less royalty payments.

Completion of the deal is subject to approval from the Swedish Competition Authority and Drug Administration, expected to be received in April 2015 at the latest, ICA said.

ABG Sundal Collier acted as financial adviser on the deal and Gernandt & Danielsson acted as ICA’s legal adviser. (1 US dollar = 7.3988 Swedish crown)