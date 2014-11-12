BRIEF-ICA Gruppen to acquire Apotek Hjartat from Altor for SEK 5.7 billion

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ica Gruppen Ab
* Ica Gruppen to acquire Apotek Hjartat AB
* Says consideration of sek 5.7 billion on a cash and debt free basis
* Ica Gruppen says signed an agreement with Altor Fund III to acquire Apotek Hjartat, sweden’s largest private pharmacy retailer, for a consideration of SEK 5.7 billion
* Says acquisition is expected to generate annual cost synergies to Ica Gruppen of around sek 80m from 2019
* Ica Gruppen says effect of acquisition on Ica Gruppen’s EPS is expected to be accretive during 2015, adjusted for acquisition related one-offs
* Altor and the Board of Apotek Hjartat had previously announced intention to prepare the company for a listing on the Stockholm stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)