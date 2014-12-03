BRIEF-ICA says raises target for op margin to 4.5%

STOCKHOLM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ica Gruppen Ab Says Long :
* New financial targets for ica gruppen ab
* The new targets take into account the acquisition of Apotek Hjärtat, the ongoing divestment of ICA Norway and the planned divestment of the Norwegian property portfolio.
* Long-term financial target for operating margin 4.5% (previously 4%)
* Targets return on capital employed 10% (previously 9%)
* Repeats target to grow faster than the market
* Repeats target of Net debt/EBITDA *2.0
* Targets dividend at least 50% of profit for the year (previously 50%) Link to press release: here Further company coverage: